Man accused of shooting at Humboldt officer appears in court

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An accused gunman charged with attempted second-degree murder went before a judge Monday morning.

Humboldt police say Braxton Hill is accused of shooting at an officer Feb. 19 before entering a residence and refusing to come out.

Hill appeared Monday morning in Humboldt Circuit Court. The judge told the courtroom Hill’s lawyer asked to pass the case to a later date.

“He has asked that all his remaining cases be passed until Oct. 23, so that is what I have done,” Judge Clayburn Peeples said.

Hill is set to appear back in court on Oct. 23.