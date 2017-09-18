Men who talked to Zach Adams in jail take stand

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Men who did jail time with Zach Adams took the stand Monday in his murder trial.

Corey Rivers said he talked with Zach Adams regularly while serving a 60-day sentence in Williamson County. He said their cells were next to each other.

Rivers said they had talked about why Adams was in jail but not in detail.

Rivers said Adams told him he was drunk with a couple friends when they ended up in in the woods with a girl. Rivers said Adams told him he was “there for the worst of it” but didn’t elaborate.

Shawn Cooper said he was in jail with Adams before Cooper was transferred to Obion County where Adams’ brother, Dylan Adams, was being held.

Cooper said Adams asked him if he would be able to communicate with inmates on the federal side once he got there. He said Adams asked him to tell Adams’ brother “I’ll put you in the hole with her” if he did not stop talking.

