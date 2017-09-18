New space for startups coming soon to downtown Jackson

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — New retail space will soon open in downtown Jackson. It is part of a project called “The Local.”

Crews worked to finish construction Monday at The Local. The site, located on West Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson, will provide retail space for local entrepreneurs and vendors looking to launch a startup.

“This project is an effort to create a situation where someone can get a storefront in the core of downtown for a fraction of the traditional cost,” Matt Altobell, executive director of the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation, said.

Altobell said the project includes three pods, each just under 300 square feet. “Not everyone needs 2,000 square feet,” he said. “Not everybody can afford a $1,500-a-month rent payment.”

Altobell said they hope to have anywhere from three to five vendors at The Local. He said there is an opportunity for vendors to share a space.

People we spoke with in downtown Jackson said they plan to take advantage of the new shopping venue. “I think it’s great,” Sandra Angotti said. “I think it’ll help grow the downtown area, and I think it’s a good idea.”

Altobell said they are already taking tenant applications. “I think we’re going to be move-in ready inside of a month,” he said.

Altobell said a $50,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development helped pay for the project. He said they also got a lot of materials and labor donated.