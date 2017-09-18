Officers seek suspect in armed robbery at Milledgeville gas station

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Adamsville police need your help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a local gas station.

Officers say someone robbed the Milledgeville Shell gas station at gunpoint Sunday night.

The department posted surveillance video from the store on their Facebook page. The video shows a suspect brandishing a handgun and taking cash from the register.

According to the Facebook post, officers say the suspect left on foot headed toward Saltillo. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the McNairy Country Sheriff’s Department at 731-645-1004.