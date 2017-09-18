Scattered Storms Possible This Week

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Monday

Hot and humid weather on this mid-September afternoon is making it feel more like August out there today! Despite the sunset now before 7 p.m. temperatures are running about 5°F – 10°F above average for this time of the year.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will slowly cool down to the upper 60s, with calm winds, at the coolest point of the night. We could encounter some stray showers and thunderstorms overnight with a 30% chance for rain but the activity will gradually be diminishing into early Tuesday morning.

After a muggy start, we’re looking at another hot day! Temperatures will peak around 90°F Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible with a 50% chance for rain across West Tennessee. This will just be the beginning of what will be a very Summer-like week which is appropriate, since the first day of Fall isn’t until Friday! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –3:00 p.m. CDT Monday

Hurricane Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 75 miles per hour moving north at 9 mph. Parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are under Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings with a potential for Jose to bring strong winds and rain to those areas later this week. We’re also closely monitoring Hurricane Maria which is moving through the eastern Caribbean Sea, so tune in to Storm Team Weather for the latest forecast!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

