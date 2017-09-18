State announces $18 million in grants for highway safety

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 400 grants exceeding $18 million will be distributed statewide to support local highway safety initiatives.

The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced the grants Monday.

Programs in Madison County receiving the grant funds include:

– Jackson Area Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency (JACOA), TN Teen Institute Teen Driver Safety, $7,50o

– Jackson Police Department, ACT Alcohol Countermeasures Team Alcohol Enforcement, $32,949

– Jackson‐Madison County General Hospital, Operation Safe ROADS (Reducing Older Adult Deaths) Driver Education, $40,000

– Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Network Law Enforcement Grants ‐ Network Coordinator Police Traffic Services, $23,000

– Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Alcohol Saturation Patrols/ Roadside Sobriety Check Points/ Alcohol Countermeasures Alcohol Enforcement, $38,200

– Tennessee District Attorney General, 26th Judicial District, DUI Abatement/Prosecution Enhancement DUI Prosecution, $225,000

To see a full list of where the money is going, click here.