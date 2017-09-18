Still no sign of missing Hardeman Co. man

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — There still has been no sign of a missing man from Bolivar who was last seen nearly a week ago.

James Perry, 83, has been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 12. Hardeman County Deputies and volunteers are still following leads.

Perry was last seen around 11 a.m. at his home on Hollywood Acres Lane in Bolivar.

Perry suffers from Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and red, white and blue Adidas tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department at 731-658-3971.