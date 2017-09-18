Top plays from week six

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top plays from week five are as followed:

#5: Crockett County’s Kerrington Parker takes the end around and finds the end zone, helping the Cavaliers stay unbeaten taking down Center Hill 42-7.

#4: South Side’s Tyler Carver connects with wideout Quavon Carpenter who does the rest. The Hawks beat Hardin County, 27-14.

#3: Lexington’s Tucker White takes the quarterback keeper to the house as the Tigers take down North Side, 31-6.

#2: Chester County’s Jack Cagle hooks up with Jake McCaskill for the touchdown after Liberty’s Mathew Nagy deflects the ball. The Eagles would take down the Crusaders, 25-20.

#1: Haywood’s Deyondrius Hines takes the handoff and manages to elude several Dyersburg defenders on his way to the end zone as the Tomcats take down the Trojans, 41-27.