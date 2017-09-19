Another Hot And Humid Day Some Storms Possible

Weather Update 8:17 AM CDT

A muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s this morning. There will be plenty of sunshine early, but like yesterday clouds will gradually increase across this afternoon. Eventually thunderstorms will blossom by late afternoon and evening. Main threats at this time appear to be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and maybe small hail in stronger cores. But like yesterday, not everyone will see storms. Otherwise plan on another hot and humid afternoon with Highs around 89° and heat index values in the mid 90s today. Ill have another look at the full forecast coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM ABC/12:00 CBS.

