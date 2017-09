Chattanooga man added to TBI top 10 most wanted list

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top 10 most wanted list.

Demetrius Buchanan is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the TBI on charges of first-degree murder and multiple other charges.

Buchanan should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.