Hot and Humid End to Summer

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies are so far coming with rain free conditions in West Tennessee. Either way, it’s another hot and humid afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s feeling about 5 degrees hotter. We’ll remain warm into the weekend but cooler weather isn’t too far away!

Tonight

Temperatures will slowly cool down to the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight, with light south winds, at the coolest point of the night. We should remain mostly dry overnight with a 10% chance for rain and patchy fog early in the morning.

After a muggy start, we’re looking at another hot day tomorrow! Temperatures will peak around 90°F Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible with a 20% chance for rain across West Tennessee – in other words, most of the area will stay dry. This will just be the beginning of what should be a very Summer-like week which is appropriate, since the first day of Fall isn’t until Friday! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!|

Tropical Update –1:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday

Hurricane Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 75 miles per hour moving north at 7 mph. Parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are under Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings with a potential for Jose to bring strong winds and rain to those areas later this week. We’re also closely monitoring Hurricane Maria which is moving toward Puerto Rico as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph moving west-northwest at 10 mph. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest forecast!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com