Madison County Sheriff holds 31st Community Meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Madison County Sheriff John Mehr held the 31st community meeting Tuesday night. Eddie Bowen hosted the even at the Pavilion in Spring Creek.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner talked about the new fire station being built on Law Road. Three county commissioners from District 10, including Mike Taylor, Jason Compton, and Harold Petty were also at the event. Guests enjoyed hot dogs and were able to ask the representatives any questions they wanted.

“It brings the community together, that’s another thing. Lots of times neighbors don’t interact with neighbors, but this way they’ll see people that they haven’t seen in another year,” says Sheriff Mehr.

The event was free and open to the public.