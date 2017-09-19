Mugshots : Madison County : 9/18/17 – 9/19/17

1/7 Jonathan Romero Failure to appear

2/7 Adam Harris Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

3/7 Daryvion Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/7 Devario Jarmon Violation of community corrections



5/7 Gina Ellison Perjury

6/7 James Cupples DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/7 Meghan Stuermer Assault













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/19/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.