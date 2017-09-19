Mugshots : Madison County : 9/18/17 – 9/19/17 September 19, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Jonathan Romero Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Adam Harris Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Daryvion Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Devario Jarmon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Gina Ellison Perjury Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7James Cupples DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Meghan Stuermer Assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/19/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore