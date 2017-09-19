Suspect in Toone double homicide appears in court

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the men charged in the February shooting deaths of Joe and Javarrie “JoJo” Roberts appeared Tuesday in court.

Marquenton Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

According to an affidavit, another suspect, Jeremy Hamer, provided a statement to police saying Williams was involved in the planning of the murder. Hamer also said Williams was armed and present during the murders.

According to the Hardeman County Circuit Court Clerk, Williams is currently being held without bond.

He will be back in court Oct. 18 for his preliminary hearing and bond hearing.