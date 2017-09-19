TN attorney general encourages Equifax to focus on free credit monitoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorney General Herbert Slatery says he is concerned about the Equifax data breach affecting more than three million Tenneseans.

General Slatery encourages Equifax to focus on free credit monitoring as opposed to fee-based so consumers do not get confused into thinking they must pay for a service that is being offered for free, according to a release.

Equifax will reimburse consumers who paid to freeze their Equifax credit reports as of Sept. 7, the date the breach was announced.

“It is distressing that this massive breach leaves consumers exposed to financial and other harm,” General Slatery said in the release. “Consumers need to be vigilant about regularly monitoring their financial accounts and credit reports, and Equifax must actively assist consumers in those efforts.”