Boy Scouts enjoy annual Day Of Champions

JACKSON, Tenn.–The local Boy Scouts held their annual fall event of fun for special needs students who attend Jackson Madison County schools. The “Day of Champions” is for students to come out to the Fairgrounds to enjoy a morning of fun, games and camaraderie. Sacred Heart of Jesus High School students and faculty volunteers also provide prizes for the eventful day.

“To see these young people who are taking their time to putting so much of themselves into it, it’ s so much more important than the bad things you see on the news,” Sandy Jones, volunteer for Boy Scouts.

“My favorite thing was the police car. I really think it’s fun and everybody needs to visit, even news reporters!!” said Sacred Heart of Jesus High School student Will Norwood.

Organizers look forward to the event next year.