Community and law enforcement officers continue to search for missing Bolivar man

BOLIVAR, Tenn.–The search for a missing Bolivar man wrapped up Thursday around 7:45 p.m. More than 40 law enforcement officers and 50 community members rode ATV’s searching for 83-year-old James Perry in the Abundant Life Church parking lot. Perry has been missing since September 12th. He was last seen at his home on Hollywood Acres Lane in Bolivar. If you know where he is or see him, please call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office right away.