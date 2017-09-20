Congressman Kustoff visits Jackson recovery center

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a nationwide opioid crisis, our local congressman has shown interest in the rehabilitation process.

Wednesday morning, Congressman David Kustoff visited the Aspell Recovery Center in Jackson.

With the opioid drug problem hitting close to home, Kustoff says he wanted to see where people get the help they need to turn their lives around.

“We know how to prosecute, but we can’t prosecute or way out of addiction,” Rep. Kustoff, R-Germntown, said. “So what is the recovery step?”

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee, one out of every six Tennesseans misuse or abuse opioid drugs.