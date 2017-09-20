Former Decatur Co. officials charged with stealing taxpayers’ money

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight former Decatur County officials have been indicted by a Decatur County grand jury for alleged theft and forgery of taxpayers’ money after a recent investigation by the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office.

Former Decatur County Mayor Michael Smith is charged with eight counts of theft of property ($8,400), four counts of criminal responsibility, and six counts of forgery.

Current County Mayor Mike Creasy said this is disappointing.

“We struggle so hard,” Mayor Creasy said, explaining a state audit revealed that something didn’t look right with the funds. “We save every penny we can to allocate it to where we need it the most, and some actions like this, deliberate actions, like this, just is very disappointing.”

The former mayor’s wife, Doris Smith, who was the bookkeeper, is charged with theft of property ($4,579).

Also indicted for theft and forgery was administrative assistant Martha Graves, EMA Director James Kevin Cagle, Solid Waste Director Robert Haynes, Jail Administrator Pamela Brasher, Chief Deputy William Scott Cagle, and EMS Director Mark Hayes.

According to the indictments, the officials received funds that weren’t authorized. The court documents show unearned compensation and pay forged by the former Mayor Smith.

Mayor Creasy hopes nothing like this will happen again.

The District Attorney’s Office and the State of Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is investigating. A report from comptroller’s office is expected soon.

As of this moment, no comments have been made by the charged county officials.

All were released on their own recognizance.