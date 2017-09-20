Hot and Humid Weather Continues

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

It’s been a hot day in West Tennessee with temperatures peaking the upper 80s and lower 90s. The high amount of humidity is making temperatures feel like they’re in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. There’s still a slight chance for rain, but overall, the local forecast remains very Summer-like through the first of Fall on Friday!

Tonight

Skies will become mostly clear with light winds as temperatures cool down to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the morning. If there are any showers lingering into the evening, they’ll likely dissipate after sunset just before 7 o’clock tonight.

More of the same is forecast for Thursday with highs near 90°F amidst a slight chance for rain. Conditions will remain warm and muggy before we get a cool down over the last weekend of September. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –3:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico this morning as a Category 4 hurricane. This storm is now a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour moving northwest at 12 miles per hour. Extensive damage has been reported in Puerto Rico with 100% of the U.S. territory reporting power loss. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on the damage and for where this storm is heading!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com