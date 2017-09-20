Lane College preparing for their home opener this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three weeks into the 2017 season the Lane College Dragons find themselves with a 1-2 record. Not the start head coach Derrick Burroughs had in mind, but there’s still plenty of time to turn things around. What better way to hit a 180, than in front of your fans. This weekend Lane College will have their first home game of the season, and Burroughs has a message for fans in the area.

“Well I’m excited about us playing at home, I hope my kids are as excited as I am about us playing at home,” Burroughs said. “I want to invite everybody out, we need as much support as we can on Saturday at 2 o’clock so we want to invite all of Jackson out and watch the Dragons play, we the only game in town.”

The Dragons play Clark Atlanta University at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lane Field.