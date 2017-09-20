Milan HS assistant football coach charged with statutory rape of student

MILAN, Tenn. — A Milan High School assistant football coach has been suspended without pay after being charged with statutory rape of a student.

Kendall White, 22, is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, according to court documents.

The 16-year-old female student told investigators White drove to a vacant lot near her home in August.

She told them she sneaked out of her house and went to White’s vehicle where they had sex, according to court documents.

Police say White admitted in a taped interview to having sex with the student once.

We’ll have more this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.