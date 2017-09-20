Muggy And Hot Today; Slight Chance Of Isolated Storms

Weather Update: 8:15 AM

Rinse and repeat forecast continues today temperatures started off warm in the lower 70s. Temps will quickly rise today through the 80s to about 90 degrees for the high temperature. Add the moisture or dew point temperatures in the 70s to the equation and we have heat index values (Feels like) in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It’s almost as if summer is playing catch up. This is quite normal in the dog days of August rather than mid September. Not seeing much change over the next seven days. Though I will say, the climate parameters we usually monitor do suggest October won’t start nearly as warm. This afternoon we’ll watch for a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, otherwise just expect hot and muggy weather to prevail… Ill have another forecast update coming up on Midday and Noon. Ill see you then…

