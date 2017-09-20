Mugshots : Madison County : 9/19/17 – 9/20/17 September 20, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Daniel Ivory Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Anthony Villanueva Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Bernard Watkins Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Brandon Givens Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Danny Sumler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16David Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Frank Allen Fugitive - Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jacoby Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Jasmine McKnight Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Jonas Golden Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Marcal Ford Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Michael Cox Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Mykeka Shields Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Paul Sanders Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Thomas Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Timothy Montgomery Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/20/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore