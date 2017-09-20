Mugshots : Madison County : 9/19/17 – 9/20/17

1/16 Daniel Ivory Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

2/16 Anthony Villanueva Simple domestic assault, vandalism

3/16 Bernard Watkins Evading arrest, reckless driving

4/16 Brandon Givens Vandalism



5/16 Danny Sumler Violation of community corrections

6/16 David Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/16 Frank Allen Fugitive - Hold for other agency

8/16 Jacoby Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 Jasmine McKnight Failure to appear

10/16 Jonas Golden Aggravated domestic assault

11/16 Marcal Ford Criminal simulation

12/16 Michael Cox Aggravated assault



13/16 Mykeka Shields Violation of order of protection

14/16 Paul Sanders Violation of probation

15/16 Thomas Johnson Violation of community corrections

16/16 Timothy Montgomery Violation of community corrections

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/20/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.