Sarah H. O’Neal

Sarah H. O’Neal, age 89, died on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Silver Creek Senior Community in Olive Branch, MS. A native of Madison, Co., Sarah was born on September 13, 1928, the daughter of the late George Finner and Ethel May Pomeroy Giles. She was married to Jere Morgan O’Neal who preceded her in death on September 1, 2016. She was retired from the Jackson Madison County School System, where she began her career teaching sixth grade at West Jackson and later becoming an Art teacher system wide. She was a member of Northside United Methodist Church for many years. Her hobbies included flower gardening, watching her hummingbirds, cooking and sewing for her family, and painting.