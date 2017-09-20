Sarah H. O’Neal

Sarah H. O’Neal, age 89, died on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Silver Creek Senior Community in Olive Branch, MS. A native of Madison, Co., Sarah was born on September 13, 1928, the daughter of the late George Finner and Ethel May Pomeroy Giles. She was married to Jere Morgan O’Neal who preceded her in death on September 1, 2016. She was retired from the Jackson Madison County School System, where she began her career teaching sixth grade at West Jackson and later becoming an Art teacher system wide. She was a member of Northside United Methodist Church for many years. Her hobbies included flower gardening, watching her hummingbirds, cooking and sewing for her family, and painting.

She is survived by her sons, Jere Samuel “Sammy” O’Neal of Helena, AL and John Stanley O’Neal and wife Toni of Horn Lake, MS; a brother, Charles Owen Giles and wife Sylvia of Jackson, TN; a sister, Frances Katherine Watson of Lenoir City, TN; four grandchildren, Chris O’Neal, Joshua Muchmore, Jesse Muchmore and Charissa Kerley and three great-grandchildren, Caleb Muchmore, Alice O’Neal and Malachi Kerley.
She was also preceded in death by a brother George Giles.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 24, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.
