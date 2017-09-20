Sarah H. O’Neal
She is survived by her sons, Jere Samuel “Sammy” O’Neal of Helena, AL and John Stanley O’Neal and wife Toni of Horn Lake, MS; a brother, Charles Owen Giles and wife Sylvia of Jackson, TN; a sister, Frances Katherine Watson of Lenoir City, TN; four grandchildren, Chris O’Neal, Joshua Muchmore, Jesse Muchmore and Charissa Kerley and three great-grandchildren, Caleb Muchmore, Alice O’Neal and Malachi Kerley.
She was also preceded in death by a brother George Giles.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 24, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
