Tyrelle Turner picks off four passes and earns player of the week honors

JACKSON, Tenn. — In South Side’s game against the Hardin County Tigers, sophomore Tyrelle Turner was locked in and locking down defenders. He recorded four interceptions on the night returning one of them for a touchdown. For his performance, his peers voted him week five’s player of the week.

“I credit it to the coaches and all the good teaching they’ve been doing to me and everybody just encouraging me,” Turner said.

Turner stands at 5’5, 135 pounds, but the competitiveness inside him is much larger than his appearance. His four interceptions came one shy of the school record for interceptions in a game, standing only behind South Side alumnus and former NFL cornerback, Jabari Greer.

“I really couldn’t believe it because it just happened at that moment it was exhilarating, made me feel like dang I got four interceptions,” Turner said.

Most offenses would see Turner as a vulnerable corner due to his size. But he proved against Hardin County, teams better think twice before throwing his way. He credits his playmaking ability to the work put in leading up to the game.

“Practice always helps me get better,” he said.

As for the season goal, Turner looks to reach new heights.

“I rather win the game than focus on individual stats but in my mind, I would like to at least tie the school record,” he said.

The school record is 10 interceptions in a single season. Up next Turner and the Hawks take on the Bolivar Central Tigers.