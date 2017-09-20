Witness testimony continues in day 9 of Zach Adams murder trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Day nine of the Holly Bobo trial continues Wednesday with the defense still presenting witnesses.

The first witness was John Walker, a senior inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Service who was called in by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist with its investigation of Bobo’s murder by tracking her cell phone.

Walker said he found Bobo’s notebook in a creek on Gooch Road near where her lunchbox was found.

The inspector says he used his cell phone tracking knowledge to find Bobo’s phone, but prosecutors objected to his use as a cell phone expert. The judge agreed.

He was allowed to testify about his interview with Terry Britt, a previous suspect in Bobo’s disappearance.

The defense is expected to wrap up their case at some point Wednesday.

Zach Adams is one of three men charged in the kidnapping, rape and murder of the 20-year-old nursing student.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com for ongoing coverage.