Zach Adams grandfather testifies in Holly Bobo murder trial

JACKSON, Tenn — The eighth day of testimony in the trial of Zach Adams, who is accused of killing Holly Bobo in 2011, wrapped up Tuesday. Along with hearing from an Ex-TBI agent, family of Adams also took the stand.

Testimony continues in week two of the trial and Judge Creed McGinley says both the prosecution and defense have been moving at a steady pace presenting their evidence. Among the many called on Tuesday was Dick Adams, Zach Adams grandfather. Out of eight days of trial, Dick Adams is the first witness that took the stand with any relation to the defendant.

The defense team took center stage as it was their first full day to call witnesses, following the prosecution resting their case Monday afternoon. Dick Adams struggles with memory so he keeps a log of what he does, including the day of Holly Bobo’s abduction.

“Turn the water on for Smith property, meter covered up, just business is what I kept on my log,” Adams said.

Adams spoke with TBI agents, regarding his grandson, but couldn’t recall the conversation.

State Prosecutor, Jennifer Nichols said “Did you tell them all of that time is a blur for me because my wife passed away on April 1, 2011 and was buried on April 3rd?” Adams responded “I don’t remember telling them that,”

During day 7 of trial, state prosecutors played a 911 call Dick Adams made about Zach causing problems and looking for guns the evening Holly Bobo disappeared. When asked about it on the stand he couldn’t remember.

“I don’t ever remember him waking me up to get a gun,” Adams said.

Adams also admitted to saying if something happened to Holly Zach “was a good candidate for it.” Along with hearing from Zach’s grandfather the defense called on law enforcement, federal, state and private investigators, including Linda LittleJohn who works for the TBI crime lab.

LittleJohn compared a shoe print found at the Bobo’s carport with shoes belonging to Clint Bobo, Holly’s brother.

“2 pair from Clint and then maybe some additional that were found at different places not identified from another person other than Clint Bobo,” LittleJohn said.

Although the shoes size, shape, and design matched state prosecutors brought up the fact shoes of the men charged in Bobo’s death were not sent to be examined.

“This shoe, this is the right shoe, could’ve made that print or another shoe just like that,” LittleJohn explained. “There were no individual characteristics so I cannot say for sure it was the shoe to the exclusion of all others,”

Judge McGinley says there’s a possibility defense could be done calling witnesses by Wednesday, but he says that’s not definite.

The trial continues Wednesday morning in Savannah.