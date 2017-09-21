UPDATE: Closing arguments finished in Zach Adams murder trial

UPDATE: The prosecution and defense both have concluded their closing arguments. The court has taken a one-hour break for lunch.

EARLIER STORY:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Closing arguments have begun in the 10th day of the murder trial of Zach Adams, one of the three men charged in the disappearance and death of Holly Bobo.

The state recounted witness testimony that corroborated the account given by Jason Autry.

Prosecuting attorney Paul Hagerman told the jury that numerous witness testimony supported the version of events recounted by Autry.

Hagerman also talked about the two inmates who said Adams talked to them about the case on different occasions.

Autry previously testified that Adams asked him to help dispose of Bobo’s body. He also said he was present when Adams shot her.

After a 10-minute recess, the defense began their closing argument.

Defense attorney Jennifer Thompson began by stating that Adams is 100 percent innocent of the charges against him.

She told jurors the prosecution had introduced “non-evidence” in the case, citing evidence that did not directly relate to Adams’ alleged involvement.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com for ongoing updates from the courtroom.