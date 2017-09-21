Community, family, officers pray for James Perry’s return

BOLIVAR, Tenn.– The Hardeman County community gathered Thursday evening to pray for the return of James Perry. Through song and prayer, the community prayed for the 83-year-old Alzheimer’s patient to be found safe after going missing more than a week ago. The Bolivar Mayor set up the prayer vigil and local law enforcement was there to support the family.

“I mean we have tore this town up looking for Daddy. And I just think each and every one of ya’ll ’cause you didn’t have to do it. We’re praying that he’s safe wherever he may be. We’re praying that God wraps his arms around him and takes care of him,” says Sherri Perry, James’ niece.

After the prayer, community members joined hands and sang around the Perry family.