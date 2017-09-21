Hot And Humid; Slight Chance Of PM Isolated Storms

Weather Update:

Rinse and Repeat again today. We’re starting off with temps in 70s already. Temperatures will quickly raise through the 70s and 80s through noon. We should top off around 92°F for the high temperature. However, with it being so muggy, we have to consider heat index as well which will be well into the upper 90s and approaching triple digits at times. There is still a slight chance of isolated storms this afternoon. However much like the last several days, most of us wont see much at all. This pattern repeats well into next week. Though the extended outlook does show much cooler promise in the coming days. I’ll have another look at the forecast coming up on Midday/Noon ABC 11:30/CBS 12;00.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com