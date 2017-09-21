Jackson Madison County schools lace up for Goody 2 Shoes run

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Madison county school system had the community lacing up their running shoes for students in need Thursday night. Close to 40% of JMCSS families are in poverty.

The school system does provide free breakfast and lunch everyday for these students but some of them still need the essentials. Students need shoes for P.E. class and other school activities.

JMCSS hosted the Goody-2-Shoes 5k and 1 mile Fun Run. Each $25 pre-registration fee bought a pair of shoes for a student in need.