UPDATE: Jury to resume deliberations Friday morning in Zach Adams murder trial

UPDATE — The jury is in recess until Friday morning. Day one of jury deliberations ends with no verdict.

Judge Creed McGinley announced at 6 p.m. that the jury would be in recess until deliberations resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Earlier story:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — With both the prosecution and defense having finished their closing arguments, the fate of Zach Adams now lies in the hands of the jurors.

State prosecutor Jennifer Nichols delivered the rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument Thursday afternoon.

Judge Creed McGinley then provided further instruction to the jury before they began deliberating.

The jury began deliberations just before 3:10 p.m.

Judge McGinley will ask the jury if they have reached a verdict by 5:30 p.m. or if they are close. If they are close to a decision by 5:30, they will only be given an extra 30 minutes to deliberate.

If they need more time, they will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

