Last Full Day of Summer

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forming just on the outskirts of West Tennessee today – to our north in Kentucky and to our east in Middle Tennessee. So far, it’s been mainly dry for West Tennessee. Even though Fall starts tomorrow, we’ve got more hot and humid weather in the forecast.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain mostly clear with light winds as temperatures cool down to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the morning. Patchy fog could form early Friday with what will be warm and muggy conditions.

Another hot day is forecast for Friday with highs near 90°F amidst a slight chance for rain. Humid weather will make temperatures feel like they’re in the middle 90s at the warmest point of the day – a bit hot for high school football in mid to late September! Our next cool down may not arrive until late next week before the last weekend of September. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –1:00 p.m. CDT Thursday

Maria is now a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to continue moving northwest and will stay away from the Continental United States for now. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on where this storm is heading!

