Mugshots : Madison County : 9/20/17 – 9/21/17 September 21, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/34Amy Barton Identity theft 2/34Antravious Thomas Violation of community corrections 3/34Arpil Keener 4/34Ashlee Johnson Failure to appear 5/34Cameron Ross Theft of property <$500 embezzlement 6/34Charles Leary Shoplifting-theft of property 7/34Charleston Stokes Aggravated domestic assault 8/34Daniel Lamas Schedule II drug violations 9/34Darius Tate Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony 10/34Darries Edwards Failure to appear, violation of probation 11/34Destiny Person Stalking, harassment (oral threat) 12/34Dewayne Gray Aggravated assault, interfering with emergency call, evading arrest 13/34Felicia Burkley Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange 14/34Francisco Venegas Schedule II drug violations 15/34Jeremy Cross Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of alcoholic beverage laws 16/34Jessie McDonald Assault 17/34John Duke Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 18/34Jonathon Williams Violation of parole 19/34Joseph Smith Theft $1,000>$9,999 - All other larceny 20/34Juan Sanchez-Salas Schedule II drug violations 21/34Keith Aspiranti Failure to comply 22/34Landon Brooks Failure to appear 23/34Latravian Dampeer Criminal impersonation, violation of probation 24/34Laura Moling Violation of probation 25/34Ledetra Jenkins Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, no proof of insurance 26/34Michael Thomas Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony 27/34Norritis Selmer Violation of community corrections 28/34Pierre Bufford Vandalism 29/34Rasheeda McClarin Driving on revoked/suspended license 30/34Siron Boykin Violation of order of protection 31/34Tammi Threet Violation of community corrections 32/34Wanda Taylor Theft <$500 - all other larceny 33/34William Canaday Schedule I drug violations 34/34Xavier Ballard Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/21/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.