Mugshots : Madison County : 9/20/17 – 9/21/17

1/34 Amy Barton Identity theft

2/34 Antravious Thomas Violation of community corrections

3/34 Arpil Keener

4/34 Ashlee Johnson Failure to appear



5/34 Cameron Ross Theft of property <$500 embezzlement

6/34 Charles Leary Shoplifting-theft of property

7/34 Charleston Stokes Aggravated domestic assault

8/34 Daniel Lamas Schedule II drug violations



9/34 Darius Tate Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

10/34 Darries Edwards Failure to appear, violation of probation

11/34 Destiny Person Stalking, harassment (oral threat)

12/34 Dewayne Gray Aggravated assault, interfering with emergency call, evading arrest



13/34 Felicia Burkley Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

14/34 Francisco Venegas Schedule II drug violations

15/34 Jeremy Cross Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of alcoholic beverage laws

16/34 Jessie McDonald Assault



17/34 John Duke Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/34 Jonathon Williams Violation of parole

19/34 Joseph Smith Theft $1,000>$9,999 - All other larceny

20/34 Juan Sanchez-Salas Schedule II drug violations



21/34 Keith Aspiranti Failure to comply

22/34 Landon Brooks Failure to appear

23/34 Latravian Dampeer Criminal impersonation, violation of probation

24/34 Laura Moling Violation of probation



25/34 Ledetra Jenkins Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, no proof of insurance

26/34 Michael Thomas Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

27/34 Norritis Selmer Violation of community corrections

28/34 Pierre Bufford Vandalism



29/34 Rasheeda McClarin Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/34 Siron Boykin Violation of order of protection

31/34 Tammi Threet Violation of community corrections

32/34 Wanda Taylor Theft <$500 - all other larceny



33/34 William Canaday Schedule I drug violations

34/34 Xavier Ballard Driving on revoked/suspended license





































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/21/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.