Selmer woman gets a 105th birthday surprise

SELMER, Tenn. — A belated birthday gift was given to a deserving woman who’s been around more than a century. Thursday the town of Selmer gave one of its oldest citizen, who’s 105, a special surprise.

105 years ago, Mrs. Ruth Moore was born in 1912. Although she celebrated her birthday in June, the gifts are still coming.

Thursday two flags that flew over the state capital were raised in her honor. Right in her back yard.

“She had requested a flag to be put in her yard,” Selmer mayor John Smith said. “They approached me about it and I said absolutely. I’d be more than happy to get that done for her.”

Family, friends, and the county and city mayors were in the yard as the American Legion led the ceremony. State Representative Ron Gant was also presented Miss Ruth with a centenarian award signed by Governor Haslem.

“Wonderful, it’s wonderful,” the honoree Ruth Moore said. “And I didn’t know it was going to happen. All this is a surprise. I didn’t know it.”

“Anytime we can honor a citizen that made this hallmark in their life, we’re more than happy to do this,” McNairy County Mayor Ronnie Brooks said.

When it was all said and done, Miss Ruth says she thankful for everyone who made her wish a reality.

“Beautiful it’s beautiful,” Moore said.

“God bless Miss Ruth and hope for many more years on this earth,” Mayor Brooks said.

In Miss Moore’s life she’s been married and raised five kids in the Selmer community.