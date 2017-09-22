BREAKING: Zach Adams found guilty on all counts

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Zach Adams has been found guilty on all counts, including felony first-degree murder, in the death of Holly Bobo.

The jury found Adams guilty on all eight counts against him. He was charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Adams was one of three men charged the in kidnapping, rape and murder of the 20-year-old nursing student.

Judge Creed McGinley said the sentencing phase will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

