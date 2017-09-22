Escapees on the run from Western Mental Health Institute

Two men escaped from Western Mental Health Institute Thursday according to Bolivar police.

The men are Joseph Bortz and Matthew Inman. Bortz is a 31 year old white male he is 5 foot 8 and weighs 145 pounds. Inman is a 22 year old biracial male who is 5 foot 11 and weighs 165 pounds.

Bolivar police say they escaped around 8 Thursday night. According to Bolivar police several departments are involved in the search including Bolivar police, Hardeman County Sheriffs, THP and Gibson County Sheriffs.

Bolivar police say Gibson County has even brought in their K9 unit and the THP is searching in the air. Bolivar police say both men have criminal records.

Authorities say if you see either of the men to call 911.