Guilty: Zach Adams murder trial concludes with unanimous verdict

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The jury reached a final verdict Friday afternoon in the murder trial of Zach Adams.

After two days of deliberating, the jury found Adams guilty on all eight counts against him. He was charged with counts of first-degree felony murder, aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Judge Creed McGinley announced the verdict at 4:49 p.m. Friday.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was in the courtroom when the verdict was read and also during the news conference in which the defense attorney and the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed the media.

Adams was one of three men charged in the kidnapping, rape and murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo. She disappeared from her Decatur County home in April 2011.

Adams’ brother, Dylan Adams, and Jason Autry both face the same charges in the case.

Adams could possibly face the death penalty. The sentencing phase is set to begin Saturday morning.