Hot and Humid for Fall’s First Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Friday

It’s been drier today than when we had scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee yesterday afternoon and evening. It’ll be a warm and muggy night for high school football – no need for blankets or jackets this evening! Looking toward the weekend, there’s a chance they’ll return, but it’s otherwise looking hot and humid for the first weekend of Fall.

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear with light winds as temperatures cool down to the middle and upper 60s Saturday morning. Patchy fog could form early on in the day with what will be warm and muggy but dry conditions.

Expect hot and humid weather this weekend with highs near 90°F amidst a slight chance for rain. Humid weather will make temperatures feel like they’re in the middle 90s at the warmest point of the day – a bit hot for the first weekend of Fall! Our next cool down may not arrive until late next week as we transition into October.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –1:00 p.m. CDT Friday

Maria is still a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour moving north-northwest at 9 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to continue moving north-northwest but will stay away from the Continental United States over the weekend. We’ll be watching this storm carefully as it nears the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Wednesday. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on where this storm is heading!

