Hot And Humid Again Today

Weather Update:

Mostly Sunny skies and humid again today. We have winds out of the northeast, that will help a little today with the mugginess. There could be an isolated storm or two this afternoon. However like most of this week, most of us won’t see anything. This weekend looks about the same though I have an eye on Sunday. There will be a weak outflow from the upper low that is steering Hurricane Maria north. This may be enough instability for a few more storms mainly in the afternoon. It’s not a great chance, but it’s present and worth mentioning. I’ll have another check of the forecast coming up on Eyewitness News Midday and Noon 11:30 AM/12:00 PM.



