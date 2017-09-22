Humboldt police seek to ID men in $4,000 Wal-Mart thefts

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify two men wanted in a recent shoplifting incident at Wal-Mart.

On Friday, officers began investigating a theft that ocurred at Wal-Mart in Humboldt, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Police determined two men entered the store and left without paying for around $4,200 in merchandise.

The subjects are described as white males and were seen on surveillance video. One of the surveillance photos shows a tattoo on one of the men’s right arm.

If you recognize either of the men, call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).