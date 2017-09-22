UPDATE: Verdict reportedly expected at 4:45 in Zach Adams murder trial

UPDATE — A verdict is reportedly expected at 4:45 p.m. in Zach Adams’ murder trial.

Earlier story:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Judge Creed McGinley spoke to the jury before the open court Friday afternoon regarding their questions.

The jury had asked questions earlier Friday that the judge had said he was not able to answer.

Judge McGinley addressed the jurors around 3:50 p.m.

“I don’t want the jury to think I’m ignoring you,” Judge McGinley said.

He told the jurors the court cannot comment on evidence and that they must make their decision based on what they heard in court.

The judge asked the jury foreman if the jury was making progress. The foreman replied “yes, sir.”

The jurors returned to deliberations just before 4 p.m.

Zach Adams is one of three men charged in the kidnapping, rape and murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.

