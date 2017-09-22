Mr. Gerald Franklin

Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Franklin will be held 6 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Don McCaslin officiating. Burial will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Georgia.

Mr. Gerald, age 74, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Newton, N.C. to the late Jesse C. Franklin and Margaret D. Freeman Franklin. Mr. Franklin served with the Alaska National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard. He was retired from H&M as a electrical engineer designer. Mr. Franklin was a member of Elliott Street Church of Christ in Humboldt.