Mr. Jerry Williford
Memorial services for Mr. Jerry Williford will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Love and Truth Church-South Jackson. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.until service time at the church.
Mr. Williford, age 73, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Tennova Regional Hospital of Jackson.
Mr. Williford is survived by his wife, Sandra Crider Tedford; daughters, Sherry Hersman and Kansas Carpenter; son, Glynn Williford; step-sons, Roger D. Garrett, Edward Shane Garrett; sister, Diane Godwin Paschall (Tony); grandchildren, Taylor Williford, Morgan Griffin (Jeff), Christian Hersman; step-grandchildren, Josh Garrett, Allison Garrett, Zack Garrett, Addison Garrett, Caleb Garrett, Cody Carpenter, Peyton Carpenter.