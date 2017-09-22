Mr. Larry Graves

Funeral services for Mr. Larry Graves will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Kemper and Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.

Mr. Graves, age 81, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Madison County to the late Robert Daniel Graves and Nettie Marie Rhodes Graves. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church; farmer and owner of Graves Tree Service; he has been a resident of Graves Loop Road in Medina for 81 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, C.D. Graves, Rhodes Graves; sisters, Muriel Blow, Almeda Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Ruth Cash Graves; daughter, Sherry Lynn Graves; brother, Robert “JR.” Graves, Jr. and wife Martha; sisters, Marie Jones and husband Morris, Reba Waller and husband Don; grandchildren, Janet Hodge (Jonathan), Brian Hodge and wife Holly; great-grandchildren, Mary Payton Hodge, Emory Cate Hodge.

Pallbearers to serve will be nephews, Bob Blow, Steve Brown, Daniel Graves, Glenn Graves, Marshal Jones, Mike Knierman, Patrick Knierman, Paul Knierman. Honorary Pallbearers to serve will be Charles Foutch, Dr. Roy Appleton, Tom Turner, David Turner, Jack Turner, and the Senior Men Sunday School Class at Antioch Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time.