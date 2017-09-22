Mugshots : Madison County : 9/21/17 – 9/22/17

1/20 Aimee Chagnon Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/20 Roger Terrell Rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery

3/20 Brandon Powell Failure to appear

4/20 Brent Rees Violation of community corrections



5/20 Charles Bond Simple domestic assault

6/20 Emily Walker Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/20 Geoffrey Conner Violation of community corrections

8/20 Gerald Samples Shoplifting



9/20 Gerry Chism Violation of community corrections

10/20 Hayley Gordon Shoplifting

11/20 Holly McAlexander Public intoxication

12/20 Jim Akin Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment



13/20 Kateena Dawkins Theft over $1,000

14/20 Lavonda Bond Theft over $1,000

15/20 Matthew Ross Simple domestic assault

16/20 Melanie Ferrari Theft over $1,000



17/20 Nathan Ripley Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/20 Quinnterrious Whiteside Violation of probation

19/20 Ronald Thompson Shoplifting

20/20 Sedarious Fuller Violation of probation, failure to appear









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/22/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.