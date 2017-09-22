Mugshots : Madison County : 9/21/17 – 9/22/17 September 22, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Aimee Chagnon Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Roger Terrell Rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Brandon Powell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Brent Rees Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Charles Bond Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Emily Walker Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Geoffrey Conner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Gerald Samples Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Gerry Chism Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Hayley Gordon Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Holly McAlexander Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Jim Akin Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Kateena Dawkins Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Lavonda Bond Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Matthew Ross Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Melanie Ferrari Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Nathan Ripley Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Quinnterrious Whiteside Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Ronald Thompson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Sedarious Fuller Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/22/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore