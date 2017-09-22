Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Kacie Howard

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches in Henderson County.

“I have always loved kids,” Kacie Howard said.

Howard teaches fifth and sixth grade reading and language arts at Pin Oak Elementary School. Ever since she was little, this is what she wanted to do.

“I can remember being in first or second grade and being student of the month and what you want to be when you grow up — teacher,” Howard said. “It’s just always been a no-brainer for me.”

Howard is originally from Parsons. She went to the University of Tennessee at Martin for her undergraduate degree and then Freed-Hardeman University for her masters in administration and supervision.

Howard says her second grade teacher is who she tries to model herself after.

“She made every kid feel so special in her classroom, and I actually have the privilege of teaching both of her great-grandsons this year,” Howard said.

She says forming relationships is the key to working with the students.

“If you do not have that positive relationship with a kid, you’re not going to teach them anything,” Howard said. “They’re going to shut you out. They’re not going to listen. But if they know that you love them and really care about them, as cliche as it may sound, they will move mountains for you.”

Howard says that most importantly she hopes her students know she loves them.

Howard will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.