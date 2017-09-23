Bumpus Harley Davidson hosts event benefiting first responders and veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bikers gathered at Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson today for an event that helps local veterans.

9/11 FDNY firefighter Tim Duffy hosted the dealership’s anniversary Hog Roast Party.

The event was held to raise money for his organization that helps first responders and veterans with PTSD by providing them with trained therapy dogs that they rescue from shelters.

“You learn about the soldier, and you learn what his wants and needs are, and then you browse the shelters and you find a dog to match him. so we actually have a dog and a soldier at the same time, and its the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done to see that connection being made,” said Duffy.

Duffy said, 20 to 22 veterans commit suicide a day but it has been proven that service dog companionship works better then any prescription.