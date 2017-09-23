First Weekend In Fall Will Be Hot and Humid

Weather Update – 10:00 a.m. Saturday

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with light winds as temperatures cool down to the middle and upper 60s Saturday morning. Patchy fog could form early on in the day with what will be warm and muggy weather to start the weekend off. Expect it to be hot and humid again tomorrow (and Sunday!) with highs near 90°F and a slight chance for rain. Humid weather will make temperatures feel like they’re in the middle 90s at the warmest point of the day – a bit hot for the first weekend of Fall! Our next cool down may not arrive until late next week as we transition into October. By that time, its possible that after the cold front comes through, that temperatures only warm up to the 70s making it feel a lot more like Fall!

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –10:00 a.m. CDT Saturday

Maria is still a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour moving north-northwest at 9 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to continue moving north-northwest but will stay away from the Continental United States over the weekend. We’ll be watching this storm carefully as it nears the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Wednesday. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on where this storm is heading!

